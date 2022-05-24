Platinum Group Metals (PLG) & The Competition Head to Head Comparison

Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Get Rating) is one of 106 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Platinum Group Metals to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Platinum Group Metals and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Platinum Group Metals N/A -$13.06 million -8.50 Platinum Group Metals Competitors $1.65 billion $141.54 million -10,321.05

Platinum Group Metals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Platinum Group Metals. Platinum Group Metals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Platinum Group Metals and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Platinum Group Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A Platinum Group Metals Competitors 930 3778 4098 115 2.38

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 58.53%. Given Platinum Group Metals’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Platinum Group Metals has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Platinum Group Metals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Platinum Group Metals N/A -42.26% -23.67% Platinum Group Metals Competitors -114.62% -88.92% 0.18%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.2% of Platinum Group Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Platinum Group Metals has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Platinum Group Metals’ peers have a beta of 1.40, meaning that their average stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Platinum Group Metals (Get Rating)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa. It also develops next-generation battery technology using platinum and palladium. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

