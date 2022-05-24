PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.57. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS.

PNM Resources stock opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. PNM Resources has a 12-month low of $43.84 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. PNM Resources had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $434.08 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 61.50%.

Several research firms recently commented on PNM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the third quarter valued at $239,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 528.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 869,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,637,000 after purchasing an additional 730,636 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $769,000. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.