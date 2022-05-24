Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1,810.00

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc (LON:PCT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,810 ($22.78) and last traded at GBX 1,817.51 ($22.87), with a volume of 314112 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,882 ($23.68).
The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,096.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,337.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.24.
About Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT)
