Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1,810.00

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc (LON:PCT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,810 ($22.78) and last traded at GBX 1,817.51 ($22.87), with a volume of 314112 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,882 ($23.68).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,096.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,337.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.24.

About Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT)

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector and other sectors which use technology like information, media, communications, environment, computing, healthcare, and renewable energy.

