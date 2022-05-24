Polarity Investment Partners LP Buys Shares of 38,079 Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Polarity Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,000. Sensata Technologies comprises about 4.8% of Polarity Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ST shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.10.

ST traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.19. 1,338,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,043. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.21 and its 200 day moving average is $55.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $42.67 and a one year high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $975.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.62 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

