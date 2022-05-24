Polarity Investment Partners LP Takes $1.20 Million Position in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Polarity Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 70,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000. Navitas Semiconductor accounts for approximately 2.4% of Polarity Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVTS. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Teramo Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVTS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

NVTS traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.72. 725,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,796. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 26.04 and a current ratio of 21.70. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $22.19.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

