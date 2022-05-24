Polarity Investment Partners LP Takes Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Polarity Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,000. Teledyne Technologies makes up approximately 7.9% of Polarity Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 375.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $504.75.

In other news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total value of $1,712,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDY traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $390.75. The stock had a trading volume of 199,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,912. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $445.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $374.03 and a fifty-two week high of $493.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

