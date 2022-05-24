Polis Price Down 1.3% Over Last Week (POLIS)

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Polis has a total market cap of $835,102.02 and approximately $3,247.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0849 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Polis has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004380 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.99 or 0.00399953 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004811 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000230 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.39 or 0.00194527 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars.

