Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 805,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,220 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $454,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Pool by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pool by 1,420.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pool by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. 91.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $404.76 on Tuesday. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $377.52 and a 12 month high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $424.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $478.13.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 22.26%.

In other Pool news, Director Martha S. Gervasi bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,622.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

POOL has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $539.22.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

