Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Eventide Asset Management LLC

Eventide Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Pool makes up approximately 1.8% of Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned 0.62% of Pool worth $139,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $759,391,000 after buying an additional 62,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,829,000 after buying an additional 14,220 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 776,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $439,296,000 after buying an additional 158,573 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 672,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $380,845,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 621,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $351,865,000 after buying an additional 74,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

In other Pool news, Director Martha S. Gervasi acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 808 shares in the company, valued at $316,622.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $539.22.

Shares of POOL stock traded down $15.56 on Tuesday, reaching $389.20. 440,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,424. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $424.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.50. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $377.52 and a 1 year high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 22.26%.

Pool Profile (Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.