Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Shares Acquired by Soviero Asset Management LP

Soviero Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,280,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Potbelly comprises about 1.7% of Soviero Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Soviero Asset Management LP owned about 4.45% of Potbelly worth $7,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Potbelly by 316.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Potbelly during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 348.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 47,782 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Potbelly by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 55,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Potbelly by 149.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 52,046 shares in the last quarter. 52.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Potbelly alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PBPB. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Potbelly in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Potbelly in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Potbelly from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ PBPB traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.11. 1,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.46 million, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average is $5.82. Potbelly Co. has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $9.07.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 938.53% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Potbelly Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Potbelly Profile (Get Rating)

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.