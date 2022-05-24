Primas Price Up 17.2% Over Last Week (PST)

Primas (PST) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. One Primas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Primas has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar. Primas has a market cap of $424,008.93 and $191,716.00 worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Primas Coin Profile

Primas is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The official website for Primas is primas.io . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

