Primecap Management Co. CA Acquires New Holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 16.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,769,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,976,000 after purchasing an additional 957,993 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,228,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,319,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,874,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,371,000 after purchasing an additional 24,057 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,561,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,433,000 after purchasing an additional 397,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,636,000 after acquiring an additional 33,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director George Golumbeski bought 8,000 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $251,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $31.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.57. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $79.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.33.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,676.91% and a negative return on equity of 27.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.64) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SAGE shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Sage Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.