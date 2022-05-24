Primecap Management Co. CA Boosts Stock Holdings in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.22% of AssetMark Financial worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMK. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 761,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,958,000 after buying an additional 206,037 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 1,886.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 214,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 204,107 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,230,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 1,438.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 133,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 230,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 128,515 shares in the last quarter. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Kim sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $91,742.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $113,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

NYSE:AMK opened at $19.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.48. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $29.54.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.17 million. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.