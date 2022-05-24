Primecap Management Co. CA Cuts Stock Position in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.11% of Seer worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Seer by 1,462.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Seer by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Seer in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Seer in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Seer during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Seer from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other news, COO Omead Ostadan sold 52,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $529,787.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 384,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 28.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEER opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.92. The stock has a market cap of $475.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 3.20. Seer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $45.85.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5241.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Seer, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

