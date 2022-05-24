Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 82.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BYND. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BYND shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $29.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.82.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.68. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $160.28.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.57). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 160.55% and a negative net margin of 54.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Diane Carhart sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $218,073.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

