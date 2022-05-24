Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 600,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,600 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $16,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GO opened at $38.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.56. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.23, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $831.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.39 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GO shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen increased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.70.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 5,973 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $169,215.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Bracher sold 40,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $1,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,819.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 216,969 shares of company stock worth $7,508,321. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

