Primecap Management Co. CA Purchases 11,800 Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 789,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.61% of indie Semiconductor worth $9,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDI. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,213,000. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $842,000. 25.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut indie Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.29.

In other news, COO Steven Machuga sold 95,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $697,445.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Scott David Kee sold 188,912 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $1,490,515.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 313,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,388,542. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INDI stock opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.19 million, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.36. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 140.59%. The company had revenue of $18.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.24 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

