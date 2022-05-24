Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 116,200 Shares of Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,583,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 116,200 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.89% of Marrone Bio Innovations worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 215,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 21,548 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 75,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 22,027 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 44.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 25,075 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marrone Bio Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $1.30 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.01.

In related news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 22,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $25,228.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations stock opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $216.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.36.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 47.07% and a negative return on equity of 70.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biological products for crop protection, crop health, and crop nutrition. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Optima, Takla, Pacesetter, Ympact, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

