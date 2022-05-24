Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 98,925 Shares of ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,248,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 98,925 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.08% of ServiceSource International worth $8,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in ServiceSource International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 20,302,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,102,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceSource International by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in ServiceSource International during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in ServiceSource International during the fourth quarter worth about $2,222,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in ServiceSource International by 11.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 284,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of ServiceSource International stock opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.91 million, a PE ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.68. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16.
In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 37,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $41,721.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,978,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,286,675.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 408,678 shares of company stock valued at $513,535 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
SREV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceSource International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceSource International in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
ServiceSource International Profile (Get Rating)
ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; CJX solutions; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.
