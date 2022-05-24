Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $900.00

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 900 ($11.33) and last traded at GBX 11.30 ($0.14), with a volume of 23238 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.45 ($0.14).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 12.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 12.95. The company has a market cap of £7.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Get Princess Private Equity alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a €0.38 ($0.40) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Princess Private Equity’s previous dividend of $0.34. Princess Private Equity’s dividend payout ratio is 0.31%.

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited specializes in private equity and debt investments in non-public companies or assets through privately negotiated transactions. The fund invests in primary and secondary fund investments, direct investments, and listed private equity. It makes private equity investments in buyout, venture capital, and special situation and private debt investments in mezzanine, second lien, or senior debt investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Princess Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Princess Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.