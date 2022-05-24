Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.07-$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $735.00 million-$775.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $754.06 million.Progyny also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.01-$0.02 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on PGNY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Progyny from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.86.

Shares of PGNY traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.04. 9,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,430. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.28. Progyny has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $68.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.93, a P/E/G ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 2.01.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $2,591,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 84,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,352,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $294,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 514,485 shares of company stock valued at $21,912,831. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 3.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 204,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 99.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 16,018 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 25.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,075,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,690,000 after acquiring an additional 80,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Owls Nest Partners IA LLC boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 9.8% during the first quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 601,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,911,000 after acquiring an additional 53,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

