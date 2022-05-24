Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis stock traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.74. 80,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,621,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $87.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.71 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.47.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

PLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.42.

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

