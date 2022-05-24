Prometeus Market Cap Reaches $76.42 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.65 or 0.00015644 BTC on major exchanges. Prometeus has a total market cap of $76.42 million and $4.20 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Prometeus

Prometeus (PROM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

