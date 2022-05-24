ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock to Split on Thursday, May 26th (NYSEARCA:UCO)

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating)’s stock is going to split on the morning of Thursday, May 26th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 26th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, May 26th.

UCO stock opened at $176.39 on Tuesday. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil has a 12 month low of $59.07 and a 12 month high of $205.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.24.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 13,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.