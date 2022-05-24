ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Trading 4.1% Higher

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.47 and last traded at $16.38. 1,059,992 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 85,074,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.74.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average of $15.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter worth about $15,924,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter worth about $12,596,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 1,250.6% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 535,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 495,781 shares in the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,376,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,046,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

