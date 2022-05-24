Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 2,281.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,639,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570,490 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.52% of CAE worth $41,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in CAE by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,228,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,830 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in CAE in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,000,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in CAE by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,516,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,384,000 after buying an additional 700,142 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CAE by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,549,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,506,000 after buying an additional 599,328 shares during the period. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in CAE in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,708,000. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CAE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Desjardins decreased their target price on CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:CAE traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $22.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,218. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.96 and a 12 month high of $34.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

