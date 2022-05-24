Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 80,686 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,747,682 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,686 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.05% of UBS Group worth $31,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

UBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 18 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

NYSE:UBS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,138,026. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $64.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

