Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $23.55 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $23,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

RSG stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.48. 5,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,774. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.02. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.46 and a 52-week high of $145.98. The company has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 88,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.00 per share, with a total value of $10,276,208.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.