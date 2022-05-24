Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $35.53 Million Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,490 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.07% of Marriott International worth $35,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $99,548.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAR traded down $5.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.50. 21,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,690. The stock has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.23 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

MAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.30.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

