Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Anthem were worth $18,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $494.90. 11,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,584. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $496.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $461.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $355.43 and a 12 month high of $533.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.16%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $607.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.23.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,116 shares of company stock valued at $9,743,637 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anthem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.