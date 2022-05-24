Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 196,450 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 159.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 196,450 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in MetLife were worth $19,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MET. Barclays raised their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.85.

Shares of MetLife stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.76. 82,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,607,563. The company has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.21 and a 52-week high of $73.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

