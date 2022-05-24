Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,394,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 372,370 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.07% of Manulife Financial worth $26,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 13,615,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,881,000 after acquiring an additional 415,275 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,213,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,904,000 after acquiring an additional 49,144 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,737,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,254,000 after acquiring an additional 926,746 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 10.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,000,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,805,000 after purchasing an additional 778,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 112.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,912,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFC stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.23. The company had a trading volume of 207,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,555,882. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $22.19. The company has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.96%.

MFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Desjardins lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

