Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Chevron were worth $37,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 19,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 45,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 427,588 shares of company stock worth $69,778,535 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $171.43. 151,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,145,554. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $175.65.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 53.38%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.76.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

