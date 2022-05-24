Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 220 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $17,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $7.17 on Tuesday, reaching $361.16. 1,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,042. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $469.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $532.23. The firm has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.66 and a 12 month high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $650.33.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

