Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,191,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,876 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in AT&T were worth $29,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $20.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,124,859. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.30. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $22.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $147.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

