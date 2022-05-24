Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PIM)

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:PIM opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.68. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $4.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 80,820 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 639,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 116,347 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $505,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 16,876 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

