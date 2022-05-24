QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,058 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,333 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 88,288 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $3.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.78. The stock had a trading volume of 386,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,316,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $144.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.84%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.77.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

