Quebecor (QBR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on June 21st

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.18 billion.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Quebecor from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th.

