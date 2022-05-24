Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) vs. American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Critical Survey

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) and American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

89.9% of Quest Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of American Shared Hospital Services shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Quest Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.3% of American Shared Hospital Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Quest Diagnostics and American Shared Hospital Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quest Diagnostics $10.79 billion 1.52 $2.00 billion $15.02 9.29 American Shared Hospital Services $17.63 million 0.79 $190,000.00 $0.08 28.75

Quest Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than American Shared Hospital Services. Quest Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Shared Hospital Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Quest Diagnostics has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Shared Hospital Services has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Quest Diagnostics and American Shared Hospital Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quest Diagnostics 17.61% 27.08% 12.80% American Shared Hospital Services 2.40% 3.69% 2.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Quest Diagnostics and American Shared Hospital Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quest Diagnostics 0 7 3 0 2.30 American Shared Hospital Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus price target of $150.33, indicating a potential upside of 7.73%. Given Quest Diagnostics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Quest Diagnostics is more favorable than American Shared Hospital Services.

Summary

Quest Diagnostics beats American Shared Hospital Services on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services. It offers diagnostic information services primarily under the Quest Diagnostics brand, as well as under the AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, ExamOne, and Quanum brands to patients, clinicians, hospitals, independent delivery networks, health plans, employers, direct contract entities, and accountable care organizations through a network of laboratories, patient service centers, phlebotomists in physician offices, call centers and mobile paramedics, nurses, and other health and wellness professionals. The company also provides risk assessment services for the life insurance industry; and healthcare organizations and clinicians robust information technology solutions. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia. It also provides financing services for Leksell Gamma Knife units. In addition, the company offers proton beam radiation therapy services in Orlando, Florida and Long Beach, California, as well as offers planning, installation, reimbursement, and marketing support services to its customers. As of December 31, 2021, it had 115 operating Gamma Knife units located in the United States, as well as two in South America in Lima, Peru and Guayaquil, Ecuador. The company also operates one PBRT system. American Shared Hospital Services was founded in 1980 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.