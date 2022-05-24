QuickSwap (QUICK) Market Cap Achieves $24.17 Million

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. QuickSwap has a market cap of $24.17 million and approximately $5.23 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QuickSwap has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for about $73.89 or 0.00254460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QuickSwap alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 53.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,044.04 or 0.62136970 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.99 or 0.00509611 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00033686 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000281 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,818.28 or 1.50893846 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuickSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.