Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DABRA which is a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system used by physicians as a tool in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease, a form of peripheral artery disease, or above- and below-the-knee. Pharos Excimer Laser is a powerful 308 nm ultraviolet-B excimer laser used by physicians as a tool to treat chronic skin diseases, including psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ra Medical Systems in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of RMED opened at $0.31 on Friday. Ra Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $9.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.57.

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Ra Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 152.46% and a negative net margin of 2,278.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ra Medical Systems will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ra Medical Systems by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 188,608 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ra Medical Systems by 632.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 193,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 167,227 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ra Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ra Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ra Medical Systems by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 26,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. It offers destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation, a minimally invasive excimer laser and single-use catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

