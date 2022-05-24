Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $744.00 million-$752.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $800.71 million.
Rackspace Technology stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.04. 4,075,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $21.50.
Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.45 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. Rackspace Technology’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 156.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 23,448 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 22.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,728,000 after acquiring an additional 148,800 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 30.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 15,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 23.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 61,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.
Rackspace Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rackspace Technology (RXT)
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.