Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $744.00 million-$752.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $800.71 million.

Rackspace Technology stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.04. 4,075,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.45 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. Rackspace Technology’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rackspace Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Rackspace Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 156.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 23,448 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 22.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,728,000 after acquiring an additional 148,800 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 30.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 15,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 23.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 61,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

