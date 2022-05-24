Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 731,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,059 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $86,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 851 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ralph Lauren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

RL traded down $2.29 on Monday, hitting $90.95. 2,175,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,453. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $88.06 and a twelve month high of $135.99. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

