Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 411,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,666 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $35,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 372.2% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 305,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after buying an additional 241,070 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 23,852 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,853,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 14,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.33.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,288,216. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $672,744.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

