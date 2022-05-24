RB Capital Management LLC Buys 212 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,586 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Walmart by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,049,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,281 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Walmart by 393.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,311 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,851,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Walmart by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,185,127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,419,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,411,690 shares of company stock valued at $193,321,410. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $122.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,387,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,958,253. The company has a market cap of $337.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 48.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walmart from $141.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens dropped their price target on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.57.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

