RB Capital Management LLC Buys 274 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,365,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 102,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 246,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,897,000 after purchasing an additional 86,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 107,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.72. The company had a trading volume of 469,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,210,823. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.87. The stock has a market cap of $237.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $94.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.