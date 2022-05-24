RB Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

RB Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in Snap-on by 20.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 72,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,465 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Snap-on by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,227,000 after purchasing an additional 37,763 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Snap-on by 2.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,809,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNA traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $212.32. The stock had a trading volume of 276,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,487. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $257.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.04 and a 200 day moving average of $213.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.32. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.25.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

