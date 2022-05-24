RB Capital Management LLC Grows Position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in PS Business Parks by 8.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,122,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,682,000 after buying an additional 166,088 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in PS Business Parks by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,092,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,359,000 after buying an additional 26,154 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PS Business Parks by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,299,000 after buying an additional 18,371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in PS Business Parks by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 279,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,750,000 after buying an additional 14,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter worth $31,456,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSB traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.35. 4,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,817. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.02 and a 52-week high of $189.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PS Business Parks from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered PS Business Parks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

