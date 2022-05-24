RB Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PS Business Parks by 284.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,593,000 after buying an additional 47,941 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in PS Business Parks by 20.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in PS Business Parks by 23.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in PS Business Parks during the third quarter worth $4,792,000. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in PS Business Parks during the third quarter worth $1,673,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PS Business Parks from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE PSB traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.35. 4,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,817. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.02 and a 52-week high of $189.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

About PS Business Parks (Get Rating)

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.