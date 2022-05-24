RB Capital Management LLC Has $851,000 Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SUI. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 2.3% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

In related news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $2,073,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,804,526.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.60.

Shares of SUI stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $158.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,892. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.63. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.51 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 5.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.55%.

Sun Communities Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.